NC woman charged in kidnapping now accused in another case

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman charged with kidnapping a 3-year-old girl is now accused of kidnapping another toddler.

News outlets report 22-year-old N'denezsia Lancaster, of Greensboro, is now charged with second-degree kidnapping in addition to first-degree kidnapping.

She's accused of snatching 3-year-old Ahlora Lindiment from an apartment merry-go-round last week. The girl was found safe the next day. Prosecutors say Lancaster previously took a 2-year-old girl from the same spot and returned her safely.

A judge refused to lower Lancaster's $1 million bond Monday. Lancaster's attorney, Daniel Harris, says Lancaster has bipolar disorder and requested a mental evaluation. One was set for this week.

Lancaster may appear in court Nov. 14. She's also charged with assault in another case in which she's accused of attacking a man with a box cutter.