NC man accused of stealing items from breast cancer charity

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have arrested a man who they say broke in to several churches and stole thousands of dollars' worth of items from a breast cancer charity.

The Asheville Police Department says in a news release that 25-year-old Conner Lee Fewell was arrested on Sunday and charged with breaking into two churches, a dentist's office and an aesthetic plastic surgery office. Police said he also is a person of interest in two other church break-ins.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports Fewell stole cash and electronics from a nonprofit supporting women with breast cancer that was located inside one of the churches. The items were valued at $7,500.

Warrants say Fewell also broke into a plastic surgery office and stole $3,000 in cash and checks and a credit card.