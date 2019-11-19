N Carolina officers search for escaped work release inmate

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says authorities are searching for an inmate who they think escaped from a work assignment.

The department said in a Monday night statement that 42-year-old Robert Terrell was last seen earlier that evening at his work release assignment in Durham.

News outlets report records show Terrell had been jailed at the Orange County Correctional Center as a minimum-security inmate. Jail records show he was serving a sentence of six and a half years as a habitual felon and was scheduled to be released in August 2020.