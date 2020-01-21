Murder, kidnapping suspect sentenced for possessing guns

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Anchorage man facing state murder and kidnapping charges has been sentenced to four years in prison on a federal gun count.

Iosia Fiso, 25, pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and was sentenced Friday to the four-year prison term followed by three years of supervised release, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Fiso is one of three men charged with second-degree murder and kidnapping in the death of an Anchorage man in January 2019. Steven John, 36, was found dead at an apartment on west 34th Avenue. A state medical examiner's autopsy concluded John died of trauma to the body.

Fiso and two co-defendants were arrested in June. Fiso's attorney did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment on the state charges.

Anchorage police while investigating a Jan. 9, 2019, shooting in midtown Anchorage found a scope on a rifle that bore Fiso’s fingerprint, prosecutors said. A day later, police contacted Fiso and found three more of his guns in his girlfriend’s vehicle.

Fiso previously had two state felony convictions for weapons misconduct and hindering prosecution, which made it illegal for him to possess firearms.