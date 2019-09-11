Murder charge filed following wounded man's death

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A Cedar Rapids man has been charged with first-degree murder following the death of a man who was shot in December.

The Gazette reports that Ezekiel Phillips Jr. is accused of shooting 27-year-old Tyrice Douglas and 19-year-old Mone Dotson on Dec. 19. Court records show Douglas died May 6.

A trial scheduled for later this month will be rescheduled because of the new charge. Phillips had pleaded not guilty to the charges filed before Douglas died: attempted murder, willful injury and going armed with intent.

The 31-year-old Phillips remains in Linn County Jail, pending $1 million cash-only bail.

