Murder charge filed after Arkansas woman dies in crash

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Authorities in southeastern Arkansas say a 33-year-old man has been arrested on a murder complaint following a car crash in which a woman was killed.

Officials say Jeremy Scott Sr. surrendered on Saturday a few hours after a 36-year-old woman died in a car crash in Pine Bluff, about 39 miles (63 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock.

Pine Bluff police spokesman Sgt. Richard Wegner says officers responded to an accident and found the woman's vehicle crashed into a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene and she was not immediately identified.

Afterward, Scott met with police and made statements that led investigators to believe he should be taken into custody. Scott has not been formally charged and it was not immediately clear if he is represented by an attorney.