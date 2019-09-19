Multiple arrests made after series of rapes on JSU campus

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Nine men are facing charges of second-degree rape after authorities reported making arrests in a series of alleged statutory rapes on the Jacksonville State University campus.

News outlets report Cmdr. Allen George of the Seventh Judicial Circuit Major Crimes Task Force says the men range from 18 to 22 years in age and are from Anniston, Jacksonville, Centre and Guntersville, Alabama. All have been released on bond. Their names weren't released.

George says Jacksonville Police asked his agency to investigate one complaint but investigators became aware of other alleged incidents. The alleged crimes took place at halls and in a parking lot on campus early in the year.

The incidents were made public Sept. 11. Authorities say no additional suspects are being sought and no students currently are in any danger.