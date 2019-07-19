Mueller probe witness now faces child sex trafficking charge

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A businessman who served as a key witness in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation now faces a charge of child sex trafficking in addition to transporting child pornography.

An indictment made public Friday in federal court in Alexandria charges 60-year-old George Nader with transporting a 14-year-old boy from Europe to Washington, D.C., in February 2000 and engaging in sex acts with him.

That charge comes on top of child pornography charges that had been leveled against him when he was arrested last month.

Nader's name shows up more than 100 times in Mueller's report. It details his efforts to serve as liaison between a Russian banker close to Russian President Vladimir Putin and members of President Donald Trump's transition team.

Nader's lawyers did not immediately return emails seeking comment.