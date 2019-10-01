Mom sentenced for deaths of 2 girls found on Colorado farm

TELLURIDE, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado mother of two girls who died after they were banished to a car without food or water by members of a doomsday religious group because the girls were thought to have been impure has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Nashika Bramble was sentenced Tuesday for the 2017 deaths of 10-year-old Makayla Roberts and 8-year-old Hannah Marshall. The sisters' bodies were found in a car parked on a San Miguel County farm near the southwestern Colorado town of Norwood in September 2017. Authorities said they died of heat, dehydration and starvation.

Bramble, who was convicted in July of two counts of first-degree murder, was a member of a religious group that moved to the property earlier in 2017. Other group members also were charged.