Mom: 12-year-old shooting victim may never walk again

ATLANTA (AP) — The mother of the 12-year-old boy who was shot near an Atlanta high school football stadium may never walk again.

Allison Wood told WSB-TV that her son Isaiah Payton was shot through his spine Saturday and may be paralyzed. Wood says Payton dreamed of playing high school football and now isn't sure if that dream will come true.

An Atlanta police news release says Payton and 16-year-old Damean Spear were shot and wounded after a football scrimmage between rivals, George Washington Carver and Benjamin E. Mays.

The release says a fight broke out after the game and shots were fired. It's unclear if Payton or Spear were involved in the fight.

Spear was treated for minor injuries and discharged that same night.

It's unclear whether any arrests have been made.