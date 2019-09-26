Model wins $15M lawsuit over Grammy-winning music producer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A court has awarded $15 million to a model and aspiring singer who alleged in a lawsuit that she was sexually and emotionally abuse by Grammy-winning music producer Detail.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled Wednesday in favor of Kristina Buch and against Detail, whose real name is Noel Fisher, because he did not respond to the lawsuit she filed last year.

Buch's lawsuit said Fisher had agreed to help her launch a music career, but soon became aggressive and abusive, demanding sex and raping her when she refused.

Fisher's attorney did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The Associated Press typically does name alleged sexual abuse victims, but Buch agreed to make her name public via the lawsuit and public statements by her lawyers.