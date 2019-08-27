Missouri man indicted in $4 million fraud scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a southwest Missouri business owner used money from customers who paid for boats to make personal purchases and pay bills.

Fifty-one-year-old Michael Dismer, of Rogersville, faces 28 federal charges related to fraud and failing to pay taxes.

Federal prosecutors made the indictment public Monday after Ditmer was arrested and made his first court appearance.

Dismer operated at least eight businesses that built large boats, barges and tugboats for customers around the world.

Authorities say between 2013 and 2018, Dismer defrauded 22 customers out of $4 million and used the money for jewelry, lingerie, guns, airline tickets, school tuition and a Hawaiian vacation for himself and six young women.

Online records indicate Dismer has been released on bond. The Springfield News-Leader reports his attorney declined to comment.

