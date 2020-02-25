Missouri man charged with shaking, injuring foster baby

REPUBLIC, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been charged with shaking a foster baby so hard that the boy was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Eddie Davis, 23, of Branson, entered a not guilty plea Monday when he was arraigned on a felony child abuse charge. He is jailed without bond. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

The Springfield News-Leader reported that the infant was taken to a Springfield hospital last Wednesday with injuries consistent with being shaken.

According to the probable cause statement, the infant's foster mother told authorities that she left the boy and other children with Davis at a home in Republic while she went to work. She said the infant was cold, quiet and had limp limbs when she got home that afternoon. The statement said the the baby was diagnosed with bleeding around the brain and continuous seizures.

Republic police said Davis initially denied injuring the child but then later said he was "100% responsible" after police had him take a Computer Voice Stress Analyzer that showed signs of deception, according to the statement. Davis told police he needed help with his drug, depression and anger problems, the statement said.

Prosecutors said Davis has a prior arrest for domestic assault in Taney County. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Rebecca Woelfel, Department of Health and Senior Services public information officer, didn't immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.