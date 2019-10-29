Missouri doctor, nurse plead guilty to Medicaid fraud

LADUE, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis County doctor and nurse practitioner are awaiting sentencing after admitting that they billed Medicaid for doctor visits when the doctor was out of the country.

Fifty-eight-year-old Dr. Brij Vaid, of Ladue, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal charge of making a false claim. His trial was set to begin Wednesday. Fifty-nine-year-old nurse practitioner Donna Waldo, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty last week.

Vaid admitted that St. Louis Internal Medicine billed Medicare for treating a patient in 2015 when he was out of the country. Waldo admitted billing Medicaid in 2014 after seeing a patient as if Vaid were supervising her when he was again out of the country.

Prosecutors said the practice was about to bill 15% more for an office visit with a doctor.