Missouri city sues, alleging dairy contaminated river

CABOOL, Mo. (AP) — A southern Missouri city alleges in a lawsuit that a Dairy Farmers of America plant is regularly releasing untreated wastewater into a river.

Cabool is seeking $1.2 million in reimbursement, alleging in the suit that it has to spend more money with its own wastewater treatment to address the problem. The suit also seeks other compensation and for the court to order DFA to stop releasing untreated wastewater into the Big Piney River, the Springfield News-Leader reports.

The city says it first became aware of the potential issue in February 2018. The lawsuit mentions 26 specific dates, most recently Aug. 21, 2019.

The suit says the dairy's actions damage the quality of the river and open the city to violations of the federal Clean Water Act.

Court documents filed in the case say the Missouri Department of Natural Resources found the DFA in violation of its treatment permit in July.

An attorney for the Dairy Farmers of America didn't immediately return an email Monday from The Associated Press.

The Big Piney River is 110 miles long and is a tributary of the Gasconade River.