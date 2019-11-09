Mississippi probation officer faces child porn charge

PETAL, Miss. (AP) — A probation officer for the Mississippi Department of Corrections has been arrested on one count of child pornography.

Officials say Jeff Knight turned himself in at the Petal Police Department on Thursday.

WDAM-TV reports Knight's initial appearance in Petal Municipal Court was on Friday, where his bond was set at $100,000. According to the Forrest County Jail roster, Knight has been freed after posting bond. It was unknown if he has an attorney and a telephone listing was unavailable.

Police officials say MDOC cooperated with the investigation that led to Knight's arrest.

Details of what led to his arrest have not been released.

___

Information from: WDAM-TV, http://www.wdam.com