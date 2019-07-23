Missing men now suspects in Canada murders

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police say that two young men thought missing are now suspects in the murders of an Australian and his American girlfriend as well as another man found dead in northern British Columbia.

The Royal Mounted Police had said Monday they were searching for 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, whose burning car had been discovered south of Dease Lake.

During that investigation, they found the body of an unidentified man roughly a mile (about 2 kilometers) from the car.

It's about 300 miles (500 kilometers) along remote highways from the spot where 24-year-old American Chynna Deese and 23-year-old Australian Lucas Fowler were found shot dead a week ago.

RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said Tuesday McLeod and Schmegelsky left British Columbia and have been travelling in Saskatchewan.