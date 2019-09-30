Minnesota sheriff's deputy faces March trial in shooting

STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) — A sheriff's deputy in Minnesota is scheduled to stand trial in March in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Lake Elmo.

Washington County Deputy Brian Krook has pleaded not guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the 2018 shooting of 23-year-old Benjamin Evans. Evans was shot near his home after Krook and other officers responded to a report of a suicidal man with a gun.

Krook's trial is scheduled to begin March 9.

The Star Tribune reports that Krook didn't speak at a brief hearing Monday.

Krook is the third Minnesota officer in recent memory to be charged in an on-duty killing.

Former St. Anthony officer Jeronimo Yanez was acquitted in the July 2016 killing of Philando Castile, and former Minneapolis officer Mohamed Noor was convicted in the July 2017 shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

