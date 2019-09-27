Minnesota coach sentenced to 24 years for abusing skater

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota figure skating coach has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for sexually abusing one of his skaters.

Forty-eight-year-old Thomas Incantalupo, of St. Louis Park, was arrested last year when he worked with the Eden Prairie Figure Skating Club. He pleaded guilty in June, admitting to sexually abusing the girl for over two years, taking her to hotels for sex beginning in 2015 when she was just 14 years old.

KMSP-TV reports that Incantalupo made a teary apology in court Friday to his wife and the skating community.

But the judge responded by saying it wasn't an affair, it was a sex crime against a child.

The survivor delivered a victim impact statement to the court, saying her coach's abuse turned her dreams into a nightmare.

___

Information from: KMSP-TV, http://www.myfox9.com