Milwaukee officer shoots, wounds man near suspect

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say an officer shot and wounded a man who was near a suspect police were trying to arrest.

The shooting happened early Sunday while police were trying to arrest a suspect in a high-speed chase.

The 41-year-old Milwaukee man who was shot suffered a serious injury, but police say he is expected to survive.

Police say officers tried to stop a speeding car, which led police on a chase. At one point, the suspect reversed his vehicle and struck a police car. The suspect then ran into a house. The officer believed the 22-year-old suspect was reaching for a weapon and fired one shot at the suspect, but struck a man "who was in close proximity."

The officer who fired his weapon will be placed on standard administrative duty. Milwaukee police are investigating.