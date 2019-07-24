Mexico rights agency files torture complaint against police

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's governmental Human Rights Commission has filed criminal complaints against 119 police officers, prosecution agents and other officials for allegedly torturing or abusing suspects in the case of 43 missing students from a teachers college.

Police seized the students in the Guerrero state city of Iguala in 2014 and allegedly handed them over to a drug gang. Prosecutors say the gang then killed the students and their bodies were burned and tossed into a river.

Human rights groups say that the government's case is built largely on questionable confessions extracted from suspects using torture and that prosecutors, police and military personnel denied them their rights.

Besides the 119 agents charged with torture, the commission said Wednesday that criminal complaints were filed against 116 investigators, police or agents charging faulty investigations.