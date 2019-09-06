Mexican national shot by ICE in Tennessee recovering

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Mexican man who was shot while fleeing from immigration agents in Tennessee is recovering in the hospital.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the man surrendered on Thursday afternoon but has not been arrested by the FBI nor charged with any crime by the FBI.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Bryan Cox described the circumstances of the Thursday morning shooting .

According to Cox, ICE agents were targeting "a 39-year-old Mexican national who has been deported multiple times from the U.S." They pulled the man over, but when they identified themselves he tried to flee. Cox said the man drove toward an agent standing in front of his vehicle, who fired twice.

The FBI was asked to investigate a potential assault on a federal officer. No identities were released.