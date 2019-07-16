Meek Mill seeks new trial, judge after decade-long probation

FILE - This June 1, 2019, file photo shows Meek Mill performing at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Lawyers for Mill will ask an appeals court Tuesday, July 16, 2019, to overturn a 2008 drug and gun conviction that’s kept the Philadelphia rapper on probation for a decade. They say the city judge who oversees the case and sent him to prison in 2017 on a parole violation has a grudge against the performer. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File) less FILE - This June 1, 2019, file photo shows Meek Mill performing at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Lawyers for Mill will ask an appeals court Tuesday, July 16, 2019, to overturn a 2008 ... more Photo: Scott Roth, Scott Roth/Invision/AP Photo: Scott Roth, Scott Roth/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Meek Mill seeks new trial, judge after decade-long probation 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Lawyers for Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill will ask an appeals court Tuesday to overturn a 2008 drug and gun conviction that's kept the Philadelphia rapper on probation for a decade.

They say the city judge who oversees the case and sent him to prison in 2017 on a parole violation has a grudge against the performer.

And city prosecutors agree. They've filed a motion supporting his bid to toss the conviction and be retried under a new judge.

The 32-year-old, born Robert Rihmeek Williams, has become a voice for criminal justice reform. He spent four months in prison on the violation before being released last year.