Mayor says he's open to considering moving Columbus statue

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The mayor of Providence says he would consider moving a Christopher Columbus statue that was vandalized.

Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza told WPRO-AM on Tuesday he'd entertain the idea of moving the statue from the city's Federal Hill neighborhood. He did not say where.

The statue was one of several Columbus statues around the nation vandalized with red paint and messages against the 15th century Italian navigator Monday when the U.S. holiday named for one of the first Europeans to reach the Americas was being celebrated.

The Providence statue was splashed with red paint, and a sign reading "Stop celebrating genocide" was leaned against the pedestal. The word "genocide" was written in orange paint on the pedestal.

The statue has been targeted by vandals on Columbus Day before.