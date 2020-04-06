Mayor's corruption trial delayed as new doc premiering

BOSTON (AP) — The trial of a Massachusetts mayor facing federal investment fraud and extortion charges has been delayed several months.

U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling said in a tweet Monday that the trial of former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia that had been slated for May has now been moved to Sept. 14.

Correia pleaded not guilty last September to charges that he extorted hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana companies.

He previously pleaded not guilty to federal charges of defrauding investors in a smartphone app he was developing in order fund a lavish lifestyle and further his political career. He has steadfastly denied all the charges.

Correia took a voluntary leave of absence as mayor last October and handed his duties to the city council president. He then lost his bid for re-election.

The once-promising Democrat is the subject of "Run This City,” a Mark Wahlberg-produced documentary on Quibi, a new streaming service for smartphones that debuted Monday.

Now 28, Correia was the city’s youngest mayor when he was elected in 2015 at 23 years old.