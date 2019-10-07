Maryland state lawmaker resigns after wire fraud charge

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland state lawmaker who has resigned is being charged with wire fraud in federal court.

The U.S. Attorney's office announced Monday that Tawanna Gaines allegedly defrauded her campaign and its contributors of more than $22,000 from at least January 2015 through April 2018.

Prosecutors say the Prince George's County Democrat solicitated campaign contributions to facilitate reelection and then used the money for herself.

Gaines did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

An initial appearance and arraignment is expected to be scheduled later this week in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt.

Gaines, who is 67, has served in the Maryland House of Delegates since 2001.

House Speaker Adrienne Jones announced earlier in the day that she accepted Gaines' resignation on Friday.