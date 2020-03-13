Maryland man gets 13 years in prison for cocaine, guns

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison on cocaine distribution and firearms charges.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reported Friday that Takii Nikeya Smith, 44, was considered by federal authorities to be a “large-scale cocaine supplier on the Eastern Shore of Maryland."

He was sentenced Thursday in the U.S. District Court in Baltimore by Judge George L. Russell III. Smith had pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Federal authorities said they conducted an extensive investigation into Smith. They said they recovered large quantities of cocaine as well as a 9mm pistol, a .40-caliber pistol and an AR-15 rifle. He also had $347,000 in cash in a vacuum-sealed bag.

Authorities said that Smith knew he couldn't possess a firearm because of a previous felony.