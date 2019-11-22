Maryland man convicted of slaying woman found in burned home

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man has been convicted of kidnapping and killing a Baltimore mother who was found dead inside a burning, vacant home.

The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s office announced Wednesday that 35-year-old Willard Turner was found guilty of murder, arson and kidnapping, among other charges in the death of 29-year-old Tiffany Jones.

Turner faces three life sentences plus 80 years at a February sentencing.

Prosecutors said Turner and a second defendant, Bobie Barncord, abducted Jones at knife point from a Family Dollar Store in 2018. Jones’ body was found the next morning by firefighters in a burned house.

Barncord’s trial is scheduled for March.

A state’s attorney’s office spokeswoman said that Turner told police he and Barncord killed Jones because they thought she had stolen Barncord’s cellphone.