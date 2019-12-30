Maryland alderman arrested on outstanding traffic violations

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A councilman for the capital of Maryland has been arrested on an outstanding warrant that alleges he failed to appear in court over traffic violations.

Annapolis Alderman DaJuan Gay was taken into custody by state police on Friday at the United States Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, The Capital reported. The 22-year-old was released from custody that same day. A hearing has been set for April.

“I’m home and I’m fine,” Gay told the newspaper on Friday. “I went to the Military Bowl. I had a brief conversation but everything is all cleared up.”

Gay was cited in May with negligent driving and driving 91 mph in a 65 mph zone on a suspended license, according to court records. The bench warrant was issued Aug. 23 after he didn't appear in court over the citations. He told the newspaper last week prior to the arrest that he wasn't aware of the warrant.

“Mr. Gay’s warrant has now been resolved for this traffic matter. He did not have to pay any monetary bail because of the minor nature of these traffic citations. He is looking forward to resolving this traffic matter at his upcoming hearing," his lawyer, Scott MacMullan, said in a message to the newspaper.

Gay previously was cited for driving on a suspended license and also failed to appear in court. A bench warrant for his arrest was issued and quickly recalled.

The bench warrant was issued because driving without a license is a jailable offense and Gay would have been arrested the next time he was pulled over, Anne Arundel County police spokesman Marc Limansky said.