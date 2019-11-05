Maryland State Police look into stolen grave markers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police are investigating the theft of 30 American Legion grave markers from a cemetery.

The police say in a news release that the thefts occurred sometime between Saturday and Tuesday morning at the Rosebank Cemetery in Calvert in Cecil County. A caretaker of the cemetery reported the thefts this morning after noticing they were missing from the grave sites.

The markers hold a miniature American flag and mark the graves of U.S. service members.