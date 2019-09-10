Mar-a-Lago employee says Chinese woman acted 'weird'

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A receptionist at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club says a Chinese businesswoman was acting "weird and strange," causing her to alert a Secret Service agent posted near the lobby.

Ariela Grumaz told a federal jury Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that Yujing Zhang stood out on March 30 when she entered the club's ornate lobby as she violated rules by taking photos and video, gawked at the ornate furnishings and was wearing an evening dress at 1 p.m.

Grumaz said she stopped the 33-year-old Shanghai consultant before she could enter another room. She said Zhang went into a restroom when confronted by agents. Grumaz said she went inside and found Zhang walking back and forth and texting.

Zhang says she is innocent of trespassing and lying to Secret Service agents.