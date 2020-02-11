Man wounded, arrested after firing rifle at Willow home

WILLOW, Alaska (AP) — A man suspected of firing a rifle at a home in Willow was shot and wounded by the homeowner and later arrested, Alaska State Troopers said.

Shawn Burke, 51, of Willow, was charged Monday with three counts of felony assault and two counts of weapons misconduct. He was held without bail at Mat-Su Pretrial Facility in Palmer. Online court documents do not list his attorney.

A 44-year-old Willow resident called 911 at 12:17 a.m. Monday to report Burke had appeared outside her home and shot at it. Burke was intoxicated when he fired the rifle, troopers said.

The homeowner shot at Burke and hit him in the shoulder.

Troopers found Burke at a neighbor's property, where he was arrested. He was treated for his injury at the scene and he declined additional treatment, troopers said.