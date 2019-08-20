Man wounded after accidentally entering wrong apartment

BALLWIN, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot and wounded when he accidentally tried to enter the wrong apartment in suburban St. Louis.

St. Louis County police say the shooting happened around 2:35 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex in Ballwin, where he was hanging out with friends. Police say he believed he was re-entering a friend's apartment and was shot when he instead attempted to walk into the apartment of a stranger through a patio door.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say no one is in custody.