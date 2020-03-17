Man who ran stop sign gets 10 years for Sioux City collision

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Sioux City man who ran a stop sign and caused a fatal crash last summer has been given 10 years in prison.

Woodbury County court records say Julian Espinoza, 33, was sentenced Monday in Sioux City. He'd pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide by driving recklessly, causing the July 26 crash that fatally injured Ronald Hacker, of Sioux City.

As part of a plea agreement, an initial charge of vehicular driving while intoxicated was changed and a charge of child endangerment resulting in bodily injury was dismissed. Espinoza's juvenile son was in his pickup truck at the time of the crash.

The crash happened when Espinoza drove his pickup through a stop sign in Sioux City and collided with a vehicle driven by Hacker, police said. Hacker died three days later.