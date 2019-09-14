Man who drove into hospital charged with aggravated murder

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (AP) — A 44-year-old man who authorities say deliberately drove into an Ohio hospital entrance killing one person and injuring another has been charged with aggravated murder.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office says Raymond Leiendecker, of Baltimore, Ohio, had undergone a psychological evaluation at the hospital Friday morning before driving a pickup truck into the emergency department entrance at Diley Ridge Medical Center in Canal Winchester.

Sixty-one-year-old Scott Davis, a longtime hospital employee, was killed. A 58-year-old woman received non-life threatening injuries.

Sheriff Dave Phalen says Leiendecker was upset about the evaluation. Phalen says there's no indication Leiendecker applied the brakes before crashing into the hospital.

The newspaper reports Leiendecker is being held on a $5 million bond. It's unclear whether he has an attorney.

