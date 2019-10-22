Man who backed over, killed wife, avoids prison

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who said he accidentally ran over and killed his wife in the driveway of their home has avoided prison.

The Record-Journal reports that 67-year-old Francesco Suppa, of North Haven, was sentenced Monday to an 18-month suspended sentence and a year of probation after pleading no contest to charges including negligent homicide with a motor vehicle.

Prosecutors say Suppa backed over his wife on May 11, 2018 and told police it was an accident. But police say the couple had been involved in a dispute shortly beforehand.

The woman died of her injuries the next day.

Suppa's lawyer called the death a "tragic case."

