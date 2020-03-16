Man trying to elude police crashes SUV into church

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (AP) — A man led officers on a 30-mile police chase in a stolen vehicle before he crashed it into a church, police said Monday.

Officers were trying to stop Dytalion Ny’Quan Degraffenreid, 22, late Sunday night for speeding, but he led police on a chase from Bessemer City to Charlotte, The Gaston Gazette reported.

According to Bessemer City police, Degraffenreid tried to turn into a Charlotte church parking lot but instead drove down an embankment, and a passenger inside the SUV fled. Police said Degraffenreid backed the SUV into a Bessemer City patrol car but crashed into a church after failing to make a turn.

Degraffenreid is being held in the Gaston County jail under a $50,000 bond on multiple charges. The charges include felony stolen vehicle possession, flee/elude arrest in a motor vehicle, reckless driving and driving while license revoked, police said. It's not known if Degraffenreid has an attorney.

A damage estimate for the church wasn't available Monday afternoon.