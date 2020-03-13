Man suspected in killing charged in second shooting

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man suspected in a killing was charged for shooting another man.

Michael James, 53, faced additional charges Wednesday that included first-degree assault for a shooting in Stamford, the Stamford Advocate reported.

James was being held on a murder charge at the MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institute when he was charged in a second shooting that authorities said happened six hours after he fatally shot Torrick Johnson in September.

A not guilty plea was entered on James' behalf in court Wednesday.

Stamford police said they were alerted to shots fired at a neighborhood in city's south end on Sept. 26. Officers spoke to the 18-year-old man from New York who was suffering from three gunshot wounds to his backside. He told police he did not know who it was that shot him.

But James' arrest affidavit said police heard from two other witnesses that James had shot the teenager.

Authorities have not identified the victim.

Hours before, police had received reports about a shooting at an apartment complex. When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Johnson also shot at least three times. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police arrested James in connection to Johnson's murder on Sept. 27.

He is being held in the Suffield facility because he is unable to post a $2 million court-appearance bond.