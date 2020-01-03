Man suspected in Minneapolis New Year's Eve killing arrested

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man suspected of killing a Minneapolis woman after abducting her on New Year's Eve, police said Friday.

The Star Tribune reports that search warrant affidavits allege that Monique Baugh, 28, was found in an alley with duct tape wrapped around one of her wrists. A 41-year-old man was booked on probably cause murder but has not been formally charged, police said.

Court documents show that Baugh, a realtor, was kidnapped by someone driving a U-Haul rental truck while she was showing a home in Maple Grove. Authorities believe her killing is tied to an alleged drug rivalry between the suspect and Baugh’s boyfriend, who was also shot on New Year’s Eve. He survived.

Longtime community activist Al Flowers said Baugh's killing was “particularly brutal” and should not go unchallenged.

