Man shot dead by police after Florida hostage standoff

HIALEAH, Fla. (AP) — A man was shot dead by police in Florida who responded to a hostage standoff that involved his former partner and her 9-year-old son.

News outlets reported Sunday that the man shot and wounded two of the woman's relatives Saturday night at her apartment in Hialeah, Florida. The man then barricaded himself inside with the woman and boy, while the two relatives escaped and were hospitalized.

A SWAT team responded and was met with gunfire from the man, with one of the officers wounded in the foot. Authorities say he will recover.

After a standoff lasting several hours, officials say the officers entered the residence to rescue the boy and shot the man fatally. The boy was unharmed. The man's former partner was also found shot and wounded. She and her relatives were hospitalized Sunday in unknown condition.

The identities of those involved were not immediately released.