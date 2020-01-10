Man shot by Vermont troopers in Bristol facing 5 charges

BRISTOL, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont man who was shot and wounded by state troopers following a confrontation outside his home in the town of Bristol is now facing criminal charges, police said Friday.

Greg West, 28, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment and one of of interference with access to emergency services for his role in the Dec. 3 incident that led to his being shot.

West. who remains hospitalized recovering from his wounds, was cited to appear in court on Feb. 24. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

Police say West was shot after a relative called to report he was intoxicated, armed with a shotgun, threatening, that he had damaged the home and there were several children inside. West refused repeated verbal commands to drop his weapon. He was hit with multiple rounds from the troopers' patrol rifles.

Troopers Robert Helm and Matthew Hood, who are both assigned to the New Haven Barracks, were placed on paid administrative leave after the shooting, as is routine in police shooting cases.

The authorities are continuing to investigate the shooting.