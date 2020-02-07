Man sentenced to jail, probation in deadly Kansas crash

OSKALOOSA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka man has been sentenced to one year in jail for a fatal December 2017 crash.

The Jefferson County Attorney's Office announced Thursday that Henry Clay Carey Jr. also will serve one year of probation after he is released from jail.

Jurors found Carey guilty previously of vehicular homicide, driving while suspended and having no proof of insurance in the crash that killed Thomas Prescott, also of Topeka.