Man sentenced in slip and fall insurance scam
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man is not going to prison for orchestrating a slip and fall insurance scam.
Under terms of a plea agreement, a judge on Monday instead sentenced 58-year-old Alexander Goldinsky to probation, community service and ordered him to pay $563.48 in restitution to an insurance company.
Goldinsky had pleaded guilty to insurance fraud.
Middlesex County prosecutors say Goldinsky was an independent contractor working at a company in Woodbridge in 2018 when he threw ice on the floor in the cafeteria and laid down until he was discovered. He sought medical treatment claiming he had a head injury.
His prosecution was part of the state attorney general's statewide insurance fraud crackdown.
