Man sentenced for human trafficking fights HIV test order

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut businessman convicted for his role in a human trafficking ring that preyed on young men who were mentally ill and intellectually disabled is fighting a court-ordered HIV test.

The Hartford Courant reports Bruce Bemer is arguing that the order violates his constitutional rights against unreasonable searches. He's asking the state Supreme Court to overturn the test order.

Bemer was sentenced to 10 years in prison in June but is free on a $750,000 bond, pending an appeal of his criminal conviction.

A jury found the 65-year-old Glastonbury resident guilty in April of several counts of patronizing victims of human trafficking.

Bemer, who owns the New London-Waterford Speedbowl racetrack, admitted he patronized prostitutes, but denied any role in human trafficking. Two other men were convicted in the case.