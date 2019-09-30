Man sentenced for abducting Christian college students

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for forcing two Christian college students to perform sex acts on each other after they violated curfew and were locked out of their southwest Missouri campus.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 49-year-old Robert Hyslop was sentenced last week for first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of first-degree kidnapping.

Charging documents say the College of the Ozarks students fell asleep in a commuter parking lot in October 2018 because the campus' front gate was locked when they returned after curfew. The documents say Hyslop made the man and woman drive to a highway lookout, where he forced them into sex acts at gunpoint. Hyslop also is accused of making the woman touch him sexually. He was on probation at the time for a drug conviction.

___

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com