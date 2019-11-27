Man pleads not guilty to charges in fatal shootings of teens

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who prosecutors say shot and killed two teens he said were trespassing on his property pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of murder and attempt to commit murder.

Sixty-three-year-old Victor Santana, of Dayton, entered not guilty pleas Tuesday in the Aug. 28 fatal shooting of Javier Harrison and Devin Henderson, both 17. Santana also pleaded not guilty to charges of felonious assault.

His bond was set at $2 million.

A message seeking comment was left for Santana’s attorney.

Police say Santana called authorities Aug. 28 and reported that he had discovered three people trespassing in his garage at night and shot two of them, while a third person fled.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. has said that the evidence doesn’t demonstrate “a reasonable claim of self-defense”.