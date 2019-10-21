Man pleads not guilty to attacking Muslim women

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A San Diego man accused of attacking three Muslim women wearing headscarves has pleaded not guilty to battery and a hate crime.

Kyle Allen entered the pleas Monday.

Prosecutors say Allen attacked the women after he encountered them walking on a street in Little Italy on Oct. 6.

Authorities say he shoved one woman, slapped another and tried to remove one woman's hijab. He also allegedly insulted the women and told them to go back where they came from.

Witnesses followed Allen to his apartment, where he surrendered to police after allegedly answering the door while holding a handgun with a silencer.

He could spend nearly 4 ½ years in prison if convicted.