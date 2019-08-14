Man pleads guilty to lesser charges in fatal ATV crash

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A man charged with manslaughter in connection to an off-road vehicle crash that killed a 19-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

The Bangor Daily News reports that 22-year-old Parker Gardner, of Lincoln, pleaded guilty to aggravated operating under the influence for the May 2017 accident in Bangor that killed Abigail Fiske.

Authorities say Fiske, of Millinocket, was in the backseat when Gardner tried to make a "power turn," causing the vehicle to flip onto its roof.

The lab estimated Gardner's blood alcohol level was at 0.08% at the time of the crash, the legal limit for an adult to operate a vehicle, but Gardner was 19.

In a plea agreement with the Penobscot County district attorney's office, the manslaughter charge will be dismissed when Gardner is sentenced.

___

Information from: Bangor Daily News, http://www.bangordailynews.com