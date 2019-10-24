Man pleads guilty to causing car crash that killed 3 people

WARSAW, N.Y. (AP) — A 21-year-old western New York man who police say caused a car crash that killed three members of a New Jersey family has pleaded guilty.

Richard Sawicki, of Lackawanna, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide Thursday.

Prosecutors say Sawicki drove his vehicle through a stop sign at 70 mph (112.65 kph) after a night of drinking and collided with a minivan at about 6:30 a.m. on May 26.

The van was carrying nine members of a family from New Jersey heading to Niagara Falls. The three killed included a 4-year-old girl.

Four other people suffered serious injuries, including a girl who prosecutors say will never fully recover. The other two occupants suffered minor injuries.

Sawicki's sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 6.