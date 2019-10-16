Man killed in accident at soybean plant in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Federal authorities are investigating the death of a 56-year-old man at a soybean processing plant in St. Joseph.

The accident occurred Monday at AG Processing in St. Joseph.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports the worker, Tony Wilson, died as the result of a fall. His hometown was not released.

Police have determined there was no foul play involved in the death.

AGP spokesman Matt Caswell said Wilson's death was an unfortunate incident. No other details were released.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating Wilson's death.